Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Receives €51.41 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €51.41 ($60.48).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

