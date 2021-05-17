Konomi Network (KONO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.41 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00004277 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Konomi Network has a market cap of $17.76 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00085016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.28 or 0.01237088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00065147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00115171 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,669,818 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.