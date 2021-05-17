Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kosmos Energy’s earnings. Kosmos Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kosmos Energy.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

NYSE:KOS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.16. 183,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,339,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,076,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,267,000 after acquiring an additional 866,671 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,976,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100,314 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,834,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,450,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,873,000 after buying an additional 653,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,237,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,149,000 after buying an additional 613,233 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

