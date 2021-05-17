Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 223 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $114.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

