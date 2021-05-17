Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,919,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $9,945,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,898,000 after purchasing an additional 647,863 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $7,868,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,959,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

