Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 2,700 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

SMSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $5.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $269.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.86. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.