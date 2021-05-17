Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 282 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $269.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

