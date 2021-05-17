Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,571 shares of company stock worth $2,444,211 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $43.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

