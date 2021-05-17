Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives $48.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $440,844.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,824.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $12,958,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 336,134 shares of company stock worth $17,940,662.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

