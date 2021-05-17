L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 196,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $217.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $221.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.13.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

