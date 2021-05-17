L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $62,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $217.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

