LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 4D pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ LBPS opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23. 4D pharma has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

About 4D pharma

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

