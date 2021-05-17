Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Acquires 209 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.