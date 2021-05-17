Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 582,819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,670,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,634,000 after purchasing an additional 128,393 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,469,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,251,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after buying an additional 343,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 867,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after buying an additional 128,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.