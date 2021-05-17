Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,749,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 13,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 427,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,613,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.29.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

