Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases 813 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PYPL opened at $244.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $287.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

