Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $55.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $222.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.