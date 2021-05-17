Lambda Trading 23.2% Lower This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. Lambda has a total market cap of $81.47 million and $8.76 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lambda has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00085265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00023195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.63 or 0.01252114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00063404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00114455 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,110,036 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

