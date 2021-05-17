Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Trading 7.4% Higher

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s stock price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $31.81. Approximately 5,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 858,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

In related news, Director James E. Cline acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,000.

About Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

