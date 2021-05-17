Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average is $157.65. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.