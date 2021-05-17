Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 71,061 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.62. 52,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,882,842. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $87.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03. The company has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

