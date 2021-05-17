Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $472,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Netflix by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,113 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,956 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $487.39. The stock had a trading volume of 62,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,157. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.14. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $216.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

