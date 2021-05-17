Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned approximately 0.07% of Ecolab worth $38,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,501. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.04 and its 200 day moving average is $214.62. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.14, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

