Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,317.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,364. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,339.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,265.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,969.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.