Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 23,364 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 462,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,364 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.5% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $43,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,517,000 after purchasing an additional 281,115 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,845,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,955,000 after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,985. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

