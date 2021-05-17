Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 305 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.40. 97,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,577,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

