Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.46

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.46 and last traded at $47.43, with a volume of 8809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,969,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 19.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard in the first quarter valued at $1,579,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $9,185,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

