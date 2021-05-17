LDR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Highwoods Properties makes up about 0.4% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 457.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after acquiring an additional 348,270 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HIW. Mizuho increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

