LDR Capital Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

LDR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 676,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. DiamondRock Hospitality makes up approximately 5.3% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $151,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.16.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRH opened at $10.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

