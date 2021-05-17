LDR Capital Management LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. American Campus Communities accounts for 0.2% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,191,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,505,000 after purchasing an additional 356,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,765,000 after purchasing an additional 274,639 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $163,849,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,486,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,596,000 after purchasing an additional 62,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC stock opened at $46.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.