Lead Wallet (LEAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.82 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $125,459.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00086209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.82 or 0.00479741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.29 or 0.00226892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004758 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $502.22 or 0.01159353 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00040065 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet.

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

