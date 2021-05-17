Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Announces Earnings Results

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $1.57 on Monday. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $3.50 price objective on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leap Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

