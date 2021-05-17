Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Raised to $210.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.46.

LEA opened at $186.20 on Thursday. Lear has a 1-year low of $92.99 and a 1-year high of $196.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.08 and a 200-day moving average of $164.02.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

