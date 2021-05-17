Leelyn Smith LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 995.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,370 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,672,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.