Leelyn Smith LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $67,070,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $13,835,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $12,046,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,581,000 after purchasing an additional 335,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.24. 48,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,090,042. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several research firms have commented on PPL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.