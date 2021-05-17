Leelyn Smith LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Comcast by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.86. 529,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,911,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

