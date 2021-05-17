Leelyn Smith LLC Has $876,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,267,000 after acquiring an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,836,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,874,000 after acquiring an additional 111,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,679,000 after acquiring an additional 86,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $3.49 on Monday, reaching $434.86. The stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,122. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $427.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.24 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

