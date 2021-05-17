Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 2,408 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises 4.3% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $14,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 274,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,654 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,568,000. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

GTO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,923. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21.

