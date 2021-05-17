Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS remained flat at $$103.38 during trading on Monday. 385,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.94. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leidos will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.