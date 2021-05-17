Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $1.71 Million Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,396 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,868 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $5,917,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 513,776 shares during the period. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $6.16.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

