Lesa Sroufe & Co Increases Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up about 3.2% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in Nutrien by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.80. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.