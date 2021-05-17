Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLAN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 27.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $167,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $2,577,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,975,796.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $53.62 on Monday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

