Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $255,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

NYSE:COP opened at $56.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of -50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

