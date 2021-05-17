Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New Investment in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 378,382 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 185,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 981,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,993.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $138,255.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,740. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

GLDD opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $958.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

