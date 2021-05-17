Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases New Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Separately, Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GSEVU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Gores Holdings VII Company Profile

Gores Holdings VII, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

