LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Purchases 57 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.8% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.24.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.80. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.