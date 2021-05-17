Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 15,113 shares.The stock last traded at $33.90 and had previously closed at $33.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

