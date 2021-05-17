Liberum Capital Upgrades Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) to Buy

Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) was upgraded by Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut Hyve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS ITEPF opened at $1.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. Hyve Group has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

