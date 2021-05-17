Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LCUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $16.32 on Thursday. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 51.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

