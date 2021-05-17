Lightning Bitcoin Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.89 million and $1.33 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00005115 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.88 or 0.00643836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008147 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002586 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

